UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd
* Says it swings to red in 2015 with net loss of 2.0 billion yuan ($309.00 million) versus net profit of 58.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFGTZf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.