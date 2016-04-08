BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 21.8 percent y/y at 657.4 million yuan ($101.61 million)
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says share trade to resume on April 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RIrJkr; bit.ly/1qxPH7Q; bit.ly/1RIrK86
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility