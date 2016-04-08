April 8 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Says its net profit rises 25.8 percent to 5.9 billion yuan ($911.90 million) in 2015

* Says its net profit rises 9.5 percent to 1.1 billion yuan in Q1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S1fsqa; bit.ly/23oG4GK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)