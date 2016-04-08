KARACHI, April 8 Pakistan stocks closed
marginally higher on Friday, posting their second straight
weekly gain, in mixed trade.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.21 percent, or 71.51 points, higher at
33,967.54. For the week, it gained 1.55 percent.
Trading volume decreased by 25 percent to 196 million
shares, while trading value fell 9 percent to 7.8 billion rupees
($74.5 million).
"Mixed trend was witnessed as activity was also seen in the
second-tier stocks, international oil prices rose and
consolidation was seen in cement stocks," said Muhammad Rizwan,
head of sales at Topline Securities.
Oil stocks rose on the back of gains in global crude prices.
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd gained 0.93 percent, Oil and
Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.25 percent and Pakistan
Petroleum Ltd increased 0.69 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.64/104.69 per dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 104.65/104.69 per dollar.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.00 percent
from Thursday's close of 6.20 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)