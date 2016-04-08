UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 TCL Corp
* Says sees Q1 net profit down 59-70 percent y/y
* Says LCD TV sales up 3.8 percent y/y in March, up 2 percent in Q1
* Says smartphone sales down 5.8 percent in March, down 9.5 percent in Q1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S7oCoo; bit.ly/1S1h9nH
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.