BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 18.0 percent y/y at 610.3 million yuan ($94.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: here
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4660 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility