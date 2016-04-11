BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** India's Bharti Airtel gains as much as 3.7 pct
** Bharti announced on Friday it would buy Aircel's mobile spectrum in eight service areas for $526 mln
** Analysts positive on the deal, say consolidation tends to benefit market leader Bharti Airtel the most
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade