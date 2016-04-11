BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says it revises Q1 net profit to 200-250 million yuan ($30.91-$38.64 million) from 150-200 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WmSzAA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
