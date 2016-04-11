BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Central China Land Media Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 9.6 percent y/y at 703.2 million yuan ($108.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XqlD8W
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4713 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: