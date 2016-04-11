BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing advertising firm for 399 million yuan ($61.67 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 250 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22ofxqE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: