April 11 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co

* Says it plans to acquire Beijing advertising firm for 399 million yuan ($61.67 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 250 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22ofxqE

