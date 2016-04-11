BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company
April 11 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says march net profit at 825.75 million yuan ($127.63 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25Uy6re
($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable