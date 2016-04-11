BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy 75 percent stake in Aberdare Cables Proprietary, Aberdare Holdings Europe BV for 840 million South African rands ($57.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qDpDZb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: