April 11 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16,078 million in the week ending April 1, compared with $15,588 million in the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week ($ million) April 1 Held by the State 16,078 15.341 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4,806.8 4.840 commercial banks Total 20,884.9 20.195 During the week Central Bank received $978 million from multilateral, bilateral and other sources, which include $503 million received from IMF under EFF and $ 408 million as financing for Government of Pakistan. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)