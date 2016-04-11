April 11 Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan ($433.17 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says it wins land auction for 116.3 million yuan in Ningbo city

* Says share trade to resume on April 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SsISut; bit.ly/20uRffn; bit.ly/1VMRlhJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)