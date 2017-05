** India's Tata Steel falls as much as 3.97 pct

** Tata Steel agreed to sell one of its UK plants to Greybull Capital for 1 pound but says pension liabilities remain with it

** "The extent of the pension liability to be paid by Tata will be a key determinant of economic value truly added," HSBC says

** Edelweiss downgrades Tata Steel to "reduce" from "hold"; says company will realise up to 200 bln rupees ($3 bln) in sales of assets but that is already priced in ($1 = 66.4200 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)