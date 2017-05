** Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp gains as much as 2.5 pct to a 4-month high of 939.80 rupees

** Board late on Monday approves proposal to seek shareholders' consent for increasing the FII investment ceiling from 24 pct up to 49 pct

** Board also approves another proposal to buy Petronet India Ltd's 26 pct stake in Petronet CCK for 786 mln rupees

** BPCL top gainer on the S&P BSE Energy index, which is up 0.4 pct

(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)