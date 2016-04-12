** India's jewellery makers gain after jewellers re-open shops following nearly six weeks of protest

** Protests end after government assures industry it will simplify implementation of a planned excise duty

** Jewellers went on indefinite strike from the start of March after government reintroduced a 1-percent excise duty on gold jewellery after four years

** Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri gains as much as 8.16 pct

** Stock had gained 27.5 pct as of Monday's close since start of March despite the strike

** Titan Company up as much as 2.74 pct after gaining 8.75 pct as of Monday's close since start of March