India's 2016-17 tea exports drop 4.3 pct y/y - Board
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
** India's jewellery makers gain after jewellers re-open shops following nearly six weeks of protest
** Protests end after government assures industry it will simplify implementation of a planned excise duty
** Jewellers went on indefinite strike from the start of March after government reintroduced a 1-percent excise duty on gold jewellery after four years
** Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri gains as much as 8.16 pct
** Stock had gained 27.5 pct as of Monday's close since start of March despite the strike
** Titan Company up as much as 2.74 pct after gaining 8.75 pct as of Monday's close since start of March (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
