** Kitchenware and appliances maker TTK Prestige soars as much as 10.3 pct to a 3-week high

** Buys Horwood Homewares Ltd, a table and cookware suppliers, in UK for an undisclosed amount

** Deal to help TTK expand global operations and give access to European markets, company says in statement

** Stock down 7.3 pct this year as of Monday's close; trades at 32 times one-year forward earnings (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)