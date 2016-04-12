BRIEF-China's Chalkis Health elects chairman
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 Guangdong Chant Group Inc
* Says it signs agreement on biomass power project in Liaoning province with investment estimated at about 510 million yuan ($78.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25WaOkM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4665 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited