India's 2016-17 tea exports drop 4.3 pct y/y - Board
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
** Coal India falls as much as 2.05 pct
** Coal India has cut prices of top grades coal by up to 40 pct due to higher production and stock pile, Economic Times reports (bit.ly/1Q3QUZj)
** Coal prices have slumped globally in a global commodities rout
** Coal India down nearly 15 pct this year as of Monday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------