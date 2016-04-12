** Coal India falls as much as 2.05 pct

** Coal India has cut prices of top grades coal by up to 40 pct due to higher production and stock pile, Economic Times reports (bit.ly/1Q3QUZj)

** Coal prices have slumped globally in a global commodities rout

** Coal India down nearly 15 pct this year as of Monday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)