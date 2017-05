** India's agriculture-related stocks rise after the country's only private weather forecaster said 2016 monsoon rains seen above average

** Better monsoon bodes well for the farming sector that largely depends on monsoon rains

** Jain Irrigation Systems rises as much as 8.2 pct to its highest since Feb 2, while Insecticides (India) Ltd gains as much as 15.5 pct to a more than three-month high (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)