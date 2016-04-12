** Nestle India gains as much as 5.35 pct

** On Monday, Nestle said all 29 samples of Maggi noodles tested clear by government test lab CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute)

** Last year, Maggi noodles were off the shelf from June to October due to higher lead content found in some of its products

** The stock was up 0.73 pct as of Monday's close