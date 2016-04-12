India's 2016-17 tea exports drop 4.3 pct y/y - Board
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
** Nestle India gains as much as 5.35 pct
** On Monday, Nestle said all 29 samples of Maggi noodles tested clear by government test lab CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute)
** Last year, Maggi noodles were off the shelf from June to October due to higher lead content found in some of its products
** The stock was up 0.73 pct as of Monday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------