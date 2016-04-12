** Oudh Sugar Mills falls as much as 13.06 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills drops as much as 4.16 pct

** Raw sugar on ICE fell more than 3 pct to a six-week low on Monday after data last week showed a smaller-than-expected cut in the net long position held by speculators and spurred heavy selling

** Global sugar prices haven fallen more than 15 pct in last 3 weeks

** Indian sugar prices have lost about 6 pct on India's commodity bourse MCX in last 2 weeks