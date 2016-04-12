BRIEF-Sinocare's share trade to halt as it plans to acquire stake via share issue
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue
April 12 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 4,294.0 percent y/y to about 900 million yuan ($139.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SKPll6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Insys Therapeutics announces chief financial officer transition