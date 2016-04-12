BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 245-265 percent y/y to 255-270 million yuan ($39.48-41.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nmayjk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4592 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it and a Tibet media company plan to invest a TV program on Zhejiang TV channel