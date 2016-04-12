BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
April 12 Materials Industry Zhongda Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 preliminary net profit up 1.4 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($170.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N60pfP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4599 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
* Staples Inc says in Q1 of 2017, recorded a loss of $907 million related to sale of controlling interest in European operations - SEC filing