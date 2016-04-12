CORRECTED-MOVES-JP Morgan shuffles Asia capital markets heads

HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of debt and equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo IFR has seen. Sudhir Goel will become head of DCM for the region, expanding his existing DCM and sales responsibilities. He was most recently head of DCM for Asia ex-Japan. Daniel Darahem becomes head of ECM for Asia Pacific and will continue as head of the strategic investors group and equity private placement for the region. Nick Johnson, most recently head