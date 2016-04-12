April 12 Konka Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan ($464.36 million) in private placement of shares to fund smart TV projects, repay bank loans and replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on April 13

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/23rbO1i; bit.ly/1VljuxV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4605 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)