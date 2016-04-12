BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
April 12 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on April 13 after it has revised share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UYaJcx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share
* Staples Inc says in Q1 of 2017, recorded a loss of $907 million related to sale of controlling interest in European operations - SEC filing