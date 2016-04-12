BRIEF-InteliWISE Q1 net profit lowers to 12,598 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 647,067 ZLOTYS VERSUS 438,426 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 12 Time Out Group:
* Time Out acquires geo-mapping startup HallStreet
* Alfredo Ouro Villaraviz has been appointed Time Out's senior vice president of product
* Says Antonio Rodríguez De La Torre has been appointed director, technology - travel at Time Out
* Time Out Group says acquired Hallstreet a geo-mapping startup for an undisclosed sum Source text for Eikon:
* Operator says free cash flow will increase to about 5 mln euros