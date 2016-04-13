** Software services exporter Wipro gains as much as 4 pct to a 6-mth high of 591.9 rupees

** Says to consider a buyback of shares at a board meeting on April 20, the day it announces its March-quarter results.

** Wipro promoters own about 73 pct of the company-Thomson Reuters data

** Tender offer route will be more appropriate form of buyback; open market route can lead to promoters' stake going beyond SEBI mandated 75 pct limit- Kotak Institutional Equities says

** Wipro trades at a discount to most of its peers on one-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters data

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 666.24 rupees, above current levels of 586 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)