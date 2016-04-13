** Software services exporter Wipro gains as much
as 4 pct to a 6-mth high of 591.9 rupees
** Says to consider a buyback of shares at a board meeting
on April 20, the day it announces its March-quarter results.
** Wipro promoters own about 73 pct of the company-Thomson
Reuters data
** Tender offer route will be more appropriate form of
buyback; open market route can lead to promoters' stake going
beyond SEBI mandated 75 pct limit- Kotak Institutional Equities
says
** Wipro trades at a discount to most of its peers on
one-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters data
** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at
666.24 rupees, above current levels of 586 rupees
