** Indian banking stocks rise on Wednesday

** India's retail inflation eased in March to a six-month low, raising hopes the central bank would ease interest rates further

** Reserve Bank of India cut policy rates by 25 bps last week to a more than five-year low, leaving open the prospect of more cuts if inflation trends stay benign

** The S&P BSE Bankex index jumps 1.66 pct, has the highest weightage on the benchmark BSE index, which is up 1.5 pct

** State Bank of India up 2.2 pct, Punjab National Bank gains 1.6 pct, and ICICI Bank up 4.6 pct