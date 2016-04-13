** Indian banking stocks rise on Wednesday
** India's retail inflation eased in March to a six-month
low, raising hopes the central bank would ease interest rates
further
** Reserve Bank of India cut policy rates by 25 bps last
week to a more than five-year low, leaving open the prospect of
more cuts if inflation trends stay benign
** The S&P BSE Bankex index jumps 1.66 pct, has
the highest weightage on the benchmark BSE index, which
is up 1.5 pct
** State Bank of India up 2.2 pct, Punjab National
Bank gains 1.6 pct, and ICICI Bank up 4.6
pct
