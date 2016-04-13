** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco down as much as
5 pct, underperforming a 1.4 pct rise in the Stoxx 600
index on cautious near-term profit outlook
** Warns it's still battling in a price war which would
pressure operating profits in the current year
** "This is no great surprise, but should rein-in the
market's over-optimism about how quickly trading improvements
might translate into meaningful profit improvement," Stifel says
** Broker retains "sell" rating, PT at 167p
** Top faller and most traded by average 30-day volumes on
Stoxx 600
** Peers also weaken, with Sainsbury down 0.7 pct &
Wm Morrison 0.8 pct lower
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)