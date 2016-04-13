** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco down as much as 5 pct, underperforming a 1.4 pct rise in the Stoxx 600 index on cautious near-term profit outlook

** Warns it's still battling in a price war which would pressure operating profits in the current year

** "This is no great surprise, but should rein-in the market's over-optimism about how quickly trading improvements might translate into meaningful profit improvement," Stifel says

** Broker retains "sell" rating, PT at 167p

** Top faller and most traded by average 30-day volumes on Stoxx 600

** Peers also weaken, with Sainsbury down 0.7 pct & Wm Morrison 0.8 pct lower (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)