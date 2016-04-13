** Mining stocks rallying as copper prices hit highest in almost a fortnight

** China's March exports blew past analyst expectations, rising 11.5% vs last yr, in another encouraging signal from the world's second-biggest economy

** China's imports of copper rose 35.7% from a month ago to 570,000 tonnes in March

** Antofagasta, Glencore, Rio Tinto , Anglo American up 4-7 pct

** Anglo American top of the FTSE, at 7-mth highs

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources Index best performing sector in Europe, up 4.5 pct, and at highest levels since March 8