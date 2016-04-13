BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on April 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wr8Zbi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.