BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says Q1 premium income at 46.6 billion yuan ($7.20 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/22tBipf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.