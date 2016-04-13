BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sumbit application to securities regulator to halt review of its asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23DH7Tj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.