BRIEF-Arteria Q1 net profit shrinks to 735,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 41.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 13 Huawen Media Investment Corp
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 85-122 percent y/y at 150-180 million yuan ($23.18-27.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N85xQK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4714 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 41.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19