BRIEF-LC Corp Q1 net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 13 Langfang Development Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from April 14 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S9RSHV
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS