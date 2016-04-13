April 13 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment And Supply Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 22.7 percent y/y at 364.3 million yuan ($56.28 million)

* Says 2016 Q1 net profit up 30.9 percent y/y at 142.5 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 10 million euros ($11.30 million) to set up subsidiary Yuwell Germany GmbH in Germany

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S9WSfR ; bit.ly/25ZBPDO; bit.ly/25ZBPDO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4735 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)