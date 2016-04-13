BRIEF-Sovereign Food says full-year revenue up 25 pct
* Board is of opinion that it is prudent not to declare a dividend for financial year under review.
April 13 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on April 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S6kr6Y
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board is of opinion that it is prudent not to declare a dividend for financial year under review.
STOCKHOLM, May 16 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 13.7 percent year-on-year in April, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Monday.