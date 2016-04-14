Apr 14 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended Aug 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 19.90 19.40 20.30 20.57 (+2.5 pct ) (+13.9 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Net 7.70 7.25 7.02 7.22 (+6.1 pct ) (+25.9 pct ) (-8.8 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) Div 2,989 yen 2,929 yen 2,900 yen 2,980 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T