Apr 14 (Reuters) Hankyu Reit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to May 31, 2016 May 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.53 4.84 Net 1.64 1.55 Div 2,750 yen 2,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8977.T