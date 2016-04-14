Apr 14 (Reuters) Hulic Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended Aug 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.82 4.71 5.80 5.96 (+2.2 pct ) (+16.3 pct ) (+20.4 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) Net 2.32 2.30 2.89 2.97 (+0.6 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+24.6 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) Div 2,969 yen 2,950 yen 3,020 yen 3,100 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T