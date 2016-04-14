Apr 14 (Reuters) Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months and 18 days 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended May 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.15 978 mln 987 mln (-15.1 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) Net 212 mln 297 mln 297 mln (+39.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 2,509 yen 3,506 yen 3,506 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3460.T