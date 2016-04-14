Apr 14 (Reuters) Nimura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 5 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016 LATEST COMPANY RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 24.31 30.06 (+24.0 pct ) Net 4.05 8.33 (+105.8 pct ) Div 317 yen 2,237 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3462.T