Apr 14 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended Aug 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 32.02 30.96 31.57 32.30 (+3.4 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) Net 10.91 10.73 10.68 11.28 (+1.7 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-2.1 pct ) (+5.5 pct ) Div 4,200 yen 4,204 yen 4,250 yen 4,250 yen