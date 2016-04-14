April 14 Sanxiang Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 28.4 percent y/y at 104.6 million yuan ($16.13 million)

* Says it expects Q1 to swing to net profit of about 414 million yuan versus net loss of 67.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q8Up0B; bit.ly/1qqUho9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4846 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)