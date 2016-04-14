April 14 Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it expects Q1 to return to net profit of 750-800 million yuan ($115.63-$123.34 million) versus net loss of 20.4 million yuan year ago

* Says insurance unit's Q1 premium income at 18.5 billion yuan

* Says it plans to set up chemical unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MvzGJN; bit.ly/1T5NLgf; bit.ly/1p00Ehc

