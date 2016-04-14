April 14 China Calxon Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2015 net loss at 2.3 billion yuan ($354.78 million) versus net profit of 38.1 million yuan year ago

* Says it expects Q1 net loss to widen to 240.0 million yuan from 146.8 million yuan year ago

